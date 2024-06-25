Roenick emotional over election into Hockey Hall of Fame

Jeremy Roenick was waiting at a Starbucks drive-thru when he got the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame that he never thought he’d receive.

“I couldn’t give them my money, couldn’t get my coffee. The guy was looking at me with tears in my eyes. It was kind of embarrassing but also one of the greatest moments ever,” the 54-year-old said about being elected as part of the Class of 2024.

“I had just gotten out of the gym and saw a 416 number and I froze. This is crazy for me."

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 8 pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, Roenick had 1,216 points (513 goals, 703 assists) in 1,363 career games with the Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He is fourth in points in NHL history among United States-born players, behind Mike Modano (1,374), Patrick Kane (1,284) and Phil Housley (1,232).

Roenick's best seasons came early in his career with the Blackhawks. He had 103 points (53 goals, 50 assists) in 1991-92, and an NHL career-high 107 points in both 1992-93 (50 goals, 57 assists) and 1993-94 (46 goals, 61 assists).

He announced his retirement from the League on Aug. 6, 2009.

“I probably should’ve been more humble in my career," Roenick said. "Obviously, had a lot of tough parts in my career but also a lot of great parts. This is the most I’ve ever felt humbled. The last four months of my life have been different for me, a change of path.

“I think I had to look at my life and how I was living it, with my work, with the things I was doing, battling mental issues and things I just wasn’t very happy about. Sometimes you have to make a life change and make yourself accountable for a lot of things, which I did. I made a promise to myself that I’d be more grateful of friendships and family and things I have and not take things for granted and be more present than all over the world. Be everything for everybody. Sometimes you have to take a look in the mirror, and I did that. Life’s been one good story after another since that happened. This is the cherry on top. Very grateful."