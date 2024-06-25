Roenick emotional over election into Hockey Hall of Fame

Forward finished NHL career with 1,216 points but wasn't sure if call would ever come

hof
By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Jeremy Roenick was waiting at a Starbucks drive-thru when he got the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame that he never thought he’d receive.

“I couldn’t give them my money, couldn’t get my coffee. The guy was looking at me with tears in my eyes. It was kind of embarrassing but also one of the greatest moments ever,” the 54-year-old said about being elected as part of the Class of 2024.

“I had just gotten out of the gym and saw a 416 number and I froze. This is crazy for me."

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 8 pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, Roenick had 1,216 points (513 goals, 703 assists) in 1,363 career games with the Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He is fourth in points in NHL history among United States-born players, behind Mike Modano (1,374), Patrick Kane (1,284) and Phil Housley (1,232).

Roenick's best seasons came early in his career with the Blackhawks. He had 103 points (53 goals, 50 assists) in 1991-92, and an NHL career-high 107 points in both 1992-93 (50 goals, 57 assists) and 1993-94 (46 goals, 61 assists).

He announced his retirement from the League on Aug. 6, 2009.

“I probably should’ve been more humble in my career," Roenick said. "Obviously, had a lot of tough parts in my career but also a lot of great parts. This is the most I’ve ever felt humbled. The last four months of my life have been different for me, a change of path.

“I think I had to look at my life and how I was living it, with my work, with the things I was doing, battling mental issues and things I just wasn’t very happy about. Sometimes you have to make a life change and make yourself accountable for a lot of things, which I did. I made a promise to myself that I’d be more grateful of friendships and family and things I have and not take things for granted and be more present than all over the world. Be everything for everybody. Sometimes you have to take a look in the mirror, and I did that. Life’s been one good story after another since that happened. This is the cherry on top. Very grateful."

NHL Tonight reviews Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Roenick will be entering the Hall of Fame alongside former NHL forward Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber, and former United States women’s national team forwards Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl. Former general manager David Poile and current NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell were elected in the Builder category.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, candidates need to receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the selection committee. A maximum of four former male players, two former female players, two builders or one builder and one retired official may be inducted in a single year.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 11.

Roenick admitted there was a time he thought he’d never get into the Hall. Now, the dream has come true.

“Of course it went through my mind, but you have to understand the process,” he said.

“It’s what Mike (Gartner, chair of the Hall of Fame selection committee) talked about earlier. When you wait for it, and I waited for it, never knowing it would happen, it means more because it hit me really, really hard. The tears came and I didn’t expect to have that much of an emotional reaction, but I did.”

Related Content

Datsyuk, Weber, Roenick among 7 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Datsyuk becomes latest Red Wings player elected into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl election into Hockey Hall of Fame ‘extra special’

Poile, Weber to be reunited in Hockey Hall of Fame

Campbell shocked by election to Hockey Hall of Fame

NHL Now: Hall of Fame discussion

News Feed

2024 Draft Preview: Wingers

Flyers GM Daniel Briere on the status of Matvei Michkov

2024 Draft Preview: Centers

Briere Pre-Draft Presser: 5 Takeaways

Draft Countdown Begins: Options Abound for 12th Pick

Flyers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

Flyers sign forward Rodrigo Abols to a one-year, two-way contract

Offseason Spotlight: Cam York

Flyers Charities Donates $200,000 to Help Young Girls Save Their Ball Hockey Rink

Offseason Spotlight: Owen Tippett

Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after Celebrini, Levshunov taken with 1st 2 picks

Hilferty and Jones Presser: 3 Takeaways

Flyers In-House Content Team Wins Three Gold Telly's at the 45th Annual Telly Awards

Farm Report: Memorial Cup Wrapup

NHL Combine Fine-Tunes Draft Preparation

Memorial Cup Update: Bonk Making Major Impact

Hathaway: "Everyone Has Each Other's Back"

2024 Worlds: Ersson and Farabee Advance to Medal Round