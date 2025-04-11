Friday Forecheck: Foerster Surging to Finish Line

Foerster finished off his first career NHL hat trick (22nd goal of the season) into an empty net at 19:05 of the third period. Owen Tippett (20th) would tack on an additional empty-netter to close out the scoring in an 8-5 win.

Suddenly, after going through a 14-game spell without a goal, Foerster has six tallies and one assist for seven points in the last five games. He'd need three more over the season's final four games to increase his full-season total from 20 as a rookie to 25 in his second year. Foerster, 23, has already topped last season's point total by six (33 to 39) and became the first Flyer since Simon Gagne to hit the 20-goal milestone in both his rookie and second NHL seasons.

"Coming into each year, you just want to get a little bit better, so that's pretty cool," Foerster said, adding that he'd have much preferred if the team made the playoffs this season after missing out on the final night of the regular season in 2023-24.

Frozen Four: Two Flyers draftees advance to NCAA title game

The Western Michigan Broncos, playing in their first Frozen Four in program history, knocked off the defending NCAA champion, the Denver Pioneers in double overtime on Thursday night. With the 3-2 victory, Western Michigan will advance to the 2025 championship game to play the Boston University Terriers.

Flyers prospect Alex Bump continued his magical sophomore season for Western Michigan with an excellent performance in the semifinal. He did not get on the scoresheet but made an impact throughout the match, including nine shots on goal.

Fellow Flyers draftee, Boston University junior power winger Devin Kaplan, will square off against Bump's Broncos in the championship game on Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). On Thursday, the Terriers defeated first-time Frozen Four participant Penn State, by a 3-1 score. Kaplan chipped in a second period helper on freshman New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman's tally that gave the Terriers a 2-0 lead midway through the second period.

In Memoriam: Ray Shero

Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, who passed away on Wednesday at age 62, never worked for the Flyers but holds a special place in the extended family history of the organization. The son of legendary Flyers head coach Fred Shero and the father of Flyers amateur scout Kyle Shero, Ray spent his early life around the organization during the Broad St. Bullies heyday.

Along with older brother Jean-Paul, Ray Shero frequently attended Flyers practices at the Class of 1923 rink and games at the Spectrum. Ray's personality differed from him famously shy father -- he took after his late mother Mariette's talkative and sociable nature -- but he inherited his passion for hockey from "The Fog".

Ray accepted his father's posthumous induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and he was also on hand, standing alongside Ed Snider, when the statue of Fred Shero was unveiled.

In addition to his familial sports lineage from his father, Ray's late aunt, Doris Witiuk (nee Shero), played baseball during the early 1950s in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Her name is featured in the Women in Baseball exhibit at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. Ray's late uncle, Steve Witiuk, played in the NHL for the Chicago Black Hawks.

Ray's son, Kyle, has been an amateur/collegiate hockey scout for the Flyers since 2022-23. Older son Chris played collegiate hockey at Boston College before becoming an amateur scout for the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets.