Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Habs, 3-2 

The second period was largely controlled by the Canadiens. Thanks to Ersson and the skaters in front of him, the Flyers nursed their 1-0 lead into the third period.

In the opening minute of the second period, Travis Konecny attacked the net but wasn't able to slide the puck through the five-hole against Sam Montembault.

At 5:10, Ersson stopped a Nick Suzuki deflection for his sixth save of the game. Two shifts later, at 6:59, Ersson made a highlight reel glove save on Christian Dvorak to protect the one-goal lead.

Pelletier went off for slashing at 11:05. Ersson read a Suzuki one-timer and the defense cleared the puck the length of the ice. The Flyers killed off the rest of the minor penalty.

Ersson made another 10-bell save, this time with the blocker, on a Suzuki blast at 15:29. Initially, it seemed like half of the net was open. Two shifts later, Nick Seeler came up with a key shot block in the slot.

With 1:17 on the clock before the second intermission, Garnet Hathaway landed a big hit. On the next shift, it was Owen Tippett's turn to take the body.

Second period shots on goal were 11-5 in Montreal's favor. The Habs took over the 40-minute shot lead, 15-12.