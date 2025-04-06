Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Habs, 3-2 

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
22 Jakob Pelletier - 25 Ryan Poehling - 74 Owen Tippett
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 23 Karsen Dorwart - 19 Garnet Hathaway
24 Nick Seeler - 6 Travis Sanheim
8 Cam York - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 36 Emil Andrae
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 15 Olle Lycksell (healthy), 18 Rodrigo Abols (healthy), 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).
PP1: Konecny, Couturier, Brink, Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Sanheim, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Drysdale
TURNING POINT
The goal by Hutson was an excellent shot from a tough angle, but a save selection choice that was telegraphed too soon. The shorthanded goal for Suzuki that stood as the game winner was a misplay by Ersson. It was an unfortunate turn of events after the Flyers goalie had been outstanding through 40 minutes.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Karsen Dorwart's NHL debut: The now-former Michigan State Spartans center skated 10:32 over 15 shifts in his first game in the National Hockey League. Dorwart had two shots on goal, two credited hits and went 2-for-5 on faceoffs.
2. Michkov watch: The 20-year-old Russian winger had several shifts where he found a seam, but the puck hopped on him or went off his skate. Cut across his nose in the first period, Michkov hobbled to the bench in the second after a hit by Jake Evans. He seemed OK thereafter.
3. Chase for 20: Owen Tippett: Entering the game one goal away from achieving the 20-plus goal milestone in each of his three full seasons since arriving in Philadelphia, Tippett is still at 19 goals. His last goal came 13 games ago.
4. Chase for 20: Tyson Foerster: Foerster came to Montreal needing two goals to reach 20 tallies in each of his first two full NHL seasons. His late game power play goal brought him within one.
5. X-factor -- 5-Day Layoff: The Flyers showed no ill-effects from the protracted layoff. Philly was the better team in the first period with the key exception of a poor four-minute power play that saw several turnovers by the Flyers. The more impactful problems set in over the latter part of the game, which had nothing to do with the protracted off-time. The Flyers battled hard but fell short after the Canadiens scored three in a row.