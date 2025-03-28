Postgame 5: Flyers  Defeat Habs, 6-4

Montreal pulled goaltender Jakub Dobes for an extra attacker in the final 2:30 of the third period. Konecny unselfishly gave up an empty net opportunity to give Michkov a chance at a hat trick. The rookie hit the post but the win belonged to the Flyers.
Ersson stopped 26 of 30 shots to record the win. Dobes made 24 saves on 30 shots.
FLYERS STARTING LINEUP
71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 22 Jakob Pelletier
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 15 Olle Lycksell
24 Nick Seeler - 6 Travis Sanheim
5 Egor Zamula - 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 8 Cam York
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).
PP1: Konecny, Couturier, Brink, Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Sanheim, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Drysdale
TURNING POINT
The Foerster rebound goal, the unsuccessful coach's challenge by Martin St. Louis and the Couturier power goal proved to be the deciding segment of Thursday's high-scoring game.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Restore structure: The Flyers yielded a combined 14 goals over the final two games of their recent five-game road trip. On Thursday, Philly still had its share of miscues but the offensive carried the night when all was said and done.
2. Ryan Poehling stepping forward: Flyers center Poeling had six points (four goals, two assists) over his last six games heading into Thursday. Against Montreal, Poehling had a good scoring chance from the bottom of the left circle at 11:33 of the second period. He skated 16:56 in this game.
3. Couturier: Flyers captain Sean Couturier brought a four-game point streak (2g, 3a) into Thursday's match. In this game against the Habs, Couturier took second-star honors and made it eight points (4g, 4a) in his last five games.
4. Special teams: The Flyers were 0-for-31 on the power play through the first 14 games of March, while killing just 23 of 33 penalties (69.5 percent). On Thursday, the Flyers finally ended their drought at 0-for-33 on Couturier's 5-on-4 goal after the earlier unsuccessful two-man advantage. The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play at 2-for-2 on the PK.
5. X-factor -- Overcoming distractions: The Flyers entered Thursday's need in dire need of filtering out all outside noise in order to focus solely on the game at hand against Montreal. The team preached the need to play for another, and did just that.