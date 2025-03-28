Postgame 5: Flyers  Defeat Habs, 6-4

With Brad Shaw assuming interim head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the season, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-4, at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Two goals apiece from Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier led the way for Philly.

The Flyers dressed a full complement of skaters for the game: 12 forwards and six defensemen. However, defenseman Cam York did not skate a shift in the game. Defenseman Travis Sanheim logged 30:06 of ice time with a five-man rotation on the blueline.

Matvei Michkov (21st goal of the season) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 1:55 of the first period. Sean Couturier won a puck battle down low and passed to Travis Konecny. The Flyers' leading scorer shuttled the puck over to Michkov at point blank range.