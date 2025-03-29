Postgame 5: Flyers offense erupts in 7-4 win over Buffalo

The Philadelphia Flyers drubbed the Buffalo Sabres, 7-4, on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center. Matvei Michkov notched a pair of goals, while Noah Cates (1g, 2a) had a three-point day.

A pair of closely spaced Flyers' goals off the rush built a quick two-goal lead for the Flyers in the first period. Buffalo narrowed the deficit midway through the frame.

Converting a 2-on-1 rush, Flyers rookie Michkov (23rd goal of the season) took a pass from Travis Konecny and sniped a shot from the right circle past goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 5:27.