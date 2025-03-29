Postgame 5: Flyers offense erupts in 7-4 win over Buffalo

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
22 Jakob Pelletier - 25 Ryan Poehling - 74 Owen Tippett
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 15 Olle Lycksell
24 Nick Seeler - 6 Travis Sanheim
8 Cam York - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 36 Emil Andrae
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).
PP1: Konecny, Couturier, Brink, Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Sanheim, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Drysdale
TURNING POINT
Michkov's electrifying second goal of the day, which came right on the heels of the Sabres scoring their third goal in a row to take a lead, catapulted the Flyers into overdrive offensively. The rookie has racked up four goals in the two games since Brad Shaw assumed interim head coaching duties.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Sean Couturier point streak: The Flyers captain brought a five-game point streak (four goals, four assists, eight points) into Saturday's matinee. Against the Sabres, Couturier did not get on the scoresheet -- linemates Konecny and Michkov provided the fireworks -- but made a couple subtle plays that helped keep things from going off the rails when it may have.
2. Travis Sanheim shouldering heavy minutes: On his 29th birthday, Sanheim was plus-three at 5-on-5 with three shots on goal and three blocked shots in 24: 41 of ice time (29 shifts).
3. York returns to the lineup: The defenseman skated on the second pairing. He skated 24 shifts, logging 18:54 of ice time. He blocked two shots.
4. Tippett success vs. Sabres: The Flyers winger entered the game with five career goals in 10 games against Buffalo. On Saturday, he made it six goals in 11 games against Buffalo and hit the 20-goal mark for the third straight season.
5. X-factor -- Tracking Tage Thompson: The McLeod line did the damage for Buffalo in this game. Thompson had a rough day (minus three, three charged giveaways, three shot attempts blocked on five attempted shots, 0-for-4 on faceoffs).