Flyers to celebrate Kelly's 22 years in community service

PHILADELPHIA -- Bob Kelly remembers the tiny apartments in the complex where he and his teammates lived when he joined the Philadelphia Flyers in 1970.

"We went to Barrington Manor, which had plastic drapes, had plastic dishes," he said.

More than a half-century later, Kelly has turned those plastic drapes and plastic dishes in a less-than-idyllic Philadelphia suburb into an iconic career on and off the ice that will be celebrated before the Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B).

Kelly announced March 18 he would retire after 22 years working in the Flyers community relations department as its "Ambassador of Hockey," which followed a 10-season run as a rambunctious forward nicknamed "Hound," who won the Stanley Cup twice as part of the Broad Street Bullies.

As part of the celebration, Flyers staff will wear special Hound pins and players shirts with Kelly's name and No. 9.

"I'm very, very humbled," Kelly said. "I'm not into myself. I'm into what the team stands for. The crest that's on the front is very, very important to me, and that's what we stand for."

Kelly, a third-round pick (No. 32) in the 1970 NHL Draft, typified what the Broad Street Bullies-era Flyers stood for. Hockey Hall of Famers Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber and Bernie Parent were the stars, but it was players like Kelly, Dave Schultz, Andre "Moose" Dupont and others whose unrelenting toughness allowed those Hall of Famers to find space to produce, and along the way became long-lasting fan favorites.

Kelly contributed to more than just the Flyers' robust penalty minute totals. He scored at least 10 goals eight times for them, topped by 22 in 1976-77.

His biggest goal came against the Sabres in Game 6 of the 1975 Stanley Cup Final at The Aud in Buffalo.

It was tied 0-0 after the second period. To start the third, coach Fred Shero shifted Kelly into Barber's spot on the top line with Clarke and Reggie Leach.

"[Assistant] Mike Nykoluk was actually the brains of it," Kelly said. "I'm one of those guys, I don't get a whole lot of shifts, so I take advantage when I can."

On the opening shift, Kelly and defenseman Jerry Korab were battling for the puck behind the Sabres net, with Clarke trailing them. Korab momentarily emerged with the puck, but Clarke knocked it off him. Kelly jumped on it, stepped out from behind the net to the right of goalie Roger Crozier and backhanded it along the ice into the far side of the net 11 seconds in.