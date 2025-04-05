RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Canadiens

Interim head coach Brad Shaw's Philadelphia Flyers (31-36-9) are in Quebec on Saturday evening to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (36-30-9). Game time at Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on 93.3 WMMR.

Saturday's game is the meeting of a three-game season series between the teams. It's the lone game at Bell Centre. The Flyers are 1-1-0 against the Canadiens this season, with a 4-3 home loss on Oct. 27 and 6-4 home victory on March 27.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch in Saturday's game, plus an x-Factor headlining into the game.

1. Dorwart's potential NHL debut

Signed by the Flyers last week to a two-season entry-level contract, center Karsen Dorwart will potentially make his NHL debut on Saturday in Montreal, centering the fourth line at 5-on-5.

As a junior at Michigan State this season, Dorwart posted 31 points (13g, 18a) in 35 games. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward is noted for his two-way game and a willingness to battle for pucks in the trenches.

2. Michkov watch

Flyers rookie winger Matvei Michkov leads all NHL rookies this season with 24 goals in 74 games played. He is second in overall points (58) among all first-year NHL players.

Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson (5 goals, 57 assists, 62 points) tops all NHL rookies in overall scoring. Along with San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, Michkov and Hutson are leading candidates for the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year.

3. Chase for 20: Tippett

After a scoring change following the March 29 game against the Buffalo Sabres, Flyers winger Owen Tippett (39 points) saw his goal total for the season go from 20 to 19. Tippett is still one goal away from reaching the 20-goal milestone in each of his three seasons with the Flyers to date.

Due to the scoring change, Tippett brings a 12-game goal drought into Saturday's game.

4. Chase for 20: Foerster

Second-season Flyers winger Tyson Foerster enters Saturday's game with 18 goals and 35 points for the 2024-25 season. He notched 20 goals and 33 points as a rookie last season.

Foerster notched a goal against the Habs in the March 29 game in Philadelphia. He followed it up with a goal against the Sabres last Saturday at Wells Fargo Center.

X-Factor: 5-Day break

The Flyers last played on Monday. Five-day breaks between games are uncommon but almost can be too much time off for a team. The first period in particular can be a challenge in terms of execution and focus.

The Flyers are 12-17-8 on the road this season. The Canadiens are 20-12-5 on home ice.