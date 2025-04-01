Postgame 5: Flyers Nip Nashville, 2-1

The Philadelphia Flyers held off the Nashville Predators, 2-1, on Monday evening at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers went 3-0-0 on their homestand.

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov earned the win in net with 28 saves. Several were unorthodox scrambling stops but he battled throughout the game. The skaters in front blocked 25 shots.

In the first period, Travis Konecy had a semi-breakaway chance but Justus Annunen made the save. The Flyers went to the game's first power play on a tripping penalty by Brady Skjei at 5:03. Philly pressured but did not score.

Through a television timeout at the eight-minute mark, shots were 4-0 in Philadelphia's favor. Fedotov made his first save at 8:09, blocking aside a Michael Bunting shot from the wing.

Matvei Michov had a breakaway chance at 9:46 off an ally-oop pass from Konecny. Annunen made a glove save but the puck nearly trickled into the net. The next several shots belonged to Nashville, trying to put pucks on Fedotov from distance and going to the net looking for rebounds.

At the conclusion of the scoreless first period, shots on goal were 8-7 Flyers. The Konecny and Michkov breakaways were the best scoring chances, along with a very slick individual rush by Owen Tippett.