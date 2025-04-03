Flyer Open "Dor" for College Free Agent

Recently signed by the Flyers to a two-season entry level contract as a collegiate free agent, 22-year-old center Karsen Dorwart underwent his first full NHL practice on Wednesday. Afterwards, the now-former Michigan State pivot spoke with the local media about the immediate opportunity he will have to start proving himself at the sport's top level.

"It's very special. It's kind of been a quick few days but everyone's been great. They've made the transition (to the NHL daily routine) really easy, so I'm just looking forward to playing," Dorwart said.

Dorwart was one of the most highly-sought undrafted players in the NCAA this season. On the offensive side, the 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward ranked second on the Spartans with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games to go along with a traditional +20 rating. As a sophomore last season, he had 15 goals and 35 points in 38 games for head coach Adam Nightingale's team.

"I did have some other options," Dorwart acknowledged. "But I just think the interest from the brass, Jonesy [Keith Jones} and [Danny] Briere, they were unbelievable with me all year in showing interest."

The recent trades that sent Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames and Scott Laughton to Toronto Maple Leafs were also not lost on Dorwart in considering where to sign. Behind whatever NHL time he sees over the remainder of the current season, he has a chance to put himself in position to compete in training camp come September for an NHL job next season.

"There's an opportunity up the middle for a spot at center. That's exciting. Obviously, you've got to work for everything you're going to get, but it reminded me of when I first got to MSU," Dorwart said.

The Flyers play their next game on Saturday in Montreal (7:00 p.m. EDT). On April 9, the team will be in Manhattan to take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Dorwart is slated to make his NHL debut in one of the games.

"I've never been to Montreal before, but MSG would be special, too. Anywhere you do it, it's a dream come true. I'm just very fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am," Dorwart said.

Apart from being a solid offensive producer at both the USHL (Sioux Falls Stampede) and Division 1 college levels, Dorwart has built a reputation for being an intelligent and responsible player away from the puck. He is also a competitive hockey player who is willing to battle for pucks or take a hit to make a play.

Dorwart aims to live up to his projected upside of being a versatile forward who can be trusted in different game situations once he gets acclimated to the pros.

"I think I'm responsible at both ends of the ice, and play a complete game," Dorwart said.