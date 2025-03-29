Flyers Sign Karsen Dorwart to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Karsen Dorwart to a two-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Karsen Dorwart to a two-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Dorwart will report to the Flyers for the remainder of the season.

Dorwat, 22 (09/17/2002) is an undrafted left-handed centerman who just completed his third season with Michigan State.

The Sherwood, Oregon native skated in 35 games this season for Michigan State tallying 13 goals and 31 points. The 6-foot-1, 195 lbs centerman ranked second on the team in points and was tied for the most power play goals (5). He helped lead the Spartans to a Big 10 Championship with a goal and an assist in the final. Dorwart and the Spartans lost out in the first round the NCAA tournament 4-3 to Cornell. He had a goal and an assist in the game.

Through his three seasons at Michigan State, Dorwart has registered 38 goals, 54 assists for 92 points through 111 games played. Dorwart served as an alternate captain in his sophomore season (2023-24). In his freshman season he was voted the team’s rookie of the year and was on the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Watchlist.

Prior to Michigan State, Dorwart played one season with Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. Additionally, he spent two years at Hotchkiss School where he was a point per game. However, he grew up playing his minor hockey with the San Jose Junior Sharks program in which he participated in USA Hockey National Championships in both 2018 and 2019.

