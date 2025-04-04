Friday Forecheck: Poehling Pouncing on Increased Role

Flyers center Ryan Poehling has seen an expanded role higher in the lineup since the trades that sent Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames and Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs. A staple on the penalty kill and in checking situations since his arrival in 2023, Poehling has recently centered a 5-on-5 line with Owen Tippett and Jakob Pelletier.

Poehling has been making the most of the opportunity. Over his last 10 games, the 26-year-old Minnesota native has compiled seven goals and 10 points. In a span of 18 days, he went from four goals on the season to 11 tallies and from 15 points to 25.

"He's a streak scorer," Flyers interim head coach Brad Shaw said after Poehling notched his fifth goal in six games in the Flyers' 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

"A lot of players are like that. Poehls has shown this before at times. He has good speed and size, and he's playing with two other forwards who are very good skaters. I think that can benefit all three in playing with pace."

On this goal in Toronto on March 25, the Flyers forechecking pressure creates a turnover by the Maple Leafs. Poehling moved to an open lane at the top of the left circle above the hash marks. Pelletier quickly shuttled the puck to him and Poehling beat former Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz high to the glove side.

While the points have been coming much more regularly of late, Poehling has not had to sacrifice the core strengths that have earned him a spot in the NHL. He's still killing penalties, still blocking opposing shots (including a crucial block late in the third period of the Nashville game) and finding soft ice if there isn't time and space to make a play.

"That's the mentality it takes not only to be a Flyer but to stay in the league," Poehling said.

"I'm playing a lot more. I've been playing well. I think success kind of lags in this league. You're playing well, but it's not going in. But if you keep on doing it, [the goals] come with it. Right now, I'm getting the bounces and making the most of it."

Poehling, who was originally a first-round pick (25th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has had offensive mini-streaks before in his career. The current run is the best of his career to date.

RIP Trees

Mark "Trees" LaForest, who spent parts of the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons as the backup goaltender to Flyer Hall of Fame netminder Ron Hextall, passed away on March 31 at the age of 62. A fun-loving free spirit, LFforest was a favorite of teammates wherever he went.

In addition to his time with the Flyers, LaForest had NHL stints with the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. At the American Hockey League level, he was a two-time winner of the Baz Bastien Award as the league's top goaltender (the AHL equivalent of the NHL's Vezina Trophy).

After his playing career, LaForest was a regular participant in NHL Alumni Games. Most notably, he suited up with the Flyers Alumni against the New York Rangers Alumni at Citizens Bank Park on Dec. 31, 2011.

Off the ice, LaForest was an ardent supporter of veterans and active-duty military servicemen and women. He even traveled to Canadian military bases in Kandahar to support Canadian troops during the war in Afghanistan. However, the greatest source of pride in "Trees" later life was being a grandfather.

Unexpected connections

Interim head coach Brad Shaw has had a well-traveled career between his playing days and coaching careers.

As a member of the Ottawa Senators, Shaw struck up a friendship with veteran teammate Brad Marsh that endures to this day. Nowadays, Marsh is an executive in the Flyers Charities and Community department as well as the president of the Flyers Alumni Association.

While playing under head coach Steve Ludzik for the Detroit Vipers of the now-defunct International Hockey League, "Shawsy" became a playing assistant coach before turning his full attention to launching a coaching career. Flyers Hall of Fame enforcer Dave "the Hammer" Schultz was a part-time assistant coach with the Vipers when they won the championship in 1996-97.

"What I remember about Shaw is that he was a very smart hockey player. Very well-prepared. He looked like someone who would have success down the line as a hockey coach," Schultz recalled.