Flyers relieve John Tortorella of head coaching duties

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the team has relieved John Tortorella of his duties as head coach. Philadelphia Flyers Associate Coach, Brad Shaw, has been named interim head coach and will assume duties immediately, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach," said Briere. “John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and re-established what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer. John's passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community. As we move into the next chapter of this rebuild, I felt this was the best for our team to move forward. I'd like to thank John for his tireless work and commitment to the Flyers."

“On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, we would like to thank John for his dedication over the past three seasons,” said Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones. “We fully support Danny’s decision in making this change as he continues to do what is needed for the future of our organization. John Tortorella has made a positive impact throughout the Flyers organization, and we are grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him. We wish John, Christine and their family all the best moving forward."

Shaw, 60 (4/28/64), is in his third season with the team after joining the Flyers coaching staff in July 2022. He spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks. He previously served as an assistant for five years with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2016-17 to 2020-21 where he helped lead the team to a 193-133-46 record in 372 regular season games. Columbus also earned a spot at the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four of five years.

Prior to joining the Blue Jackets, Shaw served as assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues for a total of 10 seasons from 2006-07 to 2011-12 and associate coach from 2012-13 to 2015-16. He was also a part of the coaching staff with the New York Islanders as an assistant for the 2005-06 season and finished the year as the team’s head coach with an 18-18-4 record.

He also served as head coach of the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks in the American Hockey League from 2002-03 to 2004-05. Prior to that he was a head coach in the International Hockey League with the Detroit Vipers in 2000-01 and an assistant in the AHL with the Springfield Falcons (2001-02).

Before becoming a coach Shaw played in the National Hockey League as a defenseman with the HartfordWhalers (1985-92), Ottawa Senators (1992-1995), Washington Capitals & St. Louis Blues (1998-99).