Postgame 5: Flyers Prevail in MSG Goal-A-Thon

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
22 Jakob Pelletier - 25 Ryan Poehling - 74 Owen Tippett
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 23 Karsen Dorwart - 19 Garnet Hathaway
24 Nick Seeler - 6 Travis Sanheim
8 Cam York - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 36 Emil Andrae
35 Aleksei Kolosov
[33 Samuel Ersson]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy).
PP1: Konecny, Couturier, Brink, Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Sanheim, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Drysdale
TURNING POINT
The Pelletier goal exactly one minute after New York took a third-period lead seemed to cause the Rangers to completely unravel the rest of the way.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Banged-up Flyers: On Monday, interim Flyers head coach Brad Shaw said that both Sean Couturier and Ryan Poehling were a bit banged up and would be game-day decisions on Wednesday. Both players were in the lineup against the Rangers.
2. Quest for 20 goals -- Foerster and Tippett: Foerster made it back-to-back seasons with 20 goals in the first two seasons of his NHL career, and then added two more. He has scored six goals in the last five games. Tippett, who had scored a goal in his previous 13 games, assisted on Pelletier's key goal and then finally bagged his 20th of the season in the game's final 12 seconds.
3. Quest for 80 points -- Travis Konecny: The Flyers' leading scorer entered the game with 74 points (a career high) for the 2024-25 season. He chipped in a third-period assist on Wednesday, moving within five points shy of the 80-point milestone.
4. Jamie Drysdale heating up offensively. On this night, it was Sanheim who led the way offensively among Flyers blueliners. Drydale did have two shots on goal on three shot attempts.
5. X-factor -- Desperate opponent: With their playoff hopes in severe jeopardy, the Rangers needed a win. New York's third period collapse resulted in the team's third straight regulation loss by an ugly final score.