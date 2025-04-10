Postgame 5: Flyers Prevail in MSG Goal-A-Thon

The Philadelphia Flyers won a see-saw game over the New York Rangers, 8-5, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. A Tyson Foerster hat trick led the way for the Flyers offensively while Mika Zibanejad collected four assists for the Rangers.

Zibanejad was awarded a penalty shot at 1:15 of the first period as the referee ruled he was fouled by Cam York on a breakaway. Zibanejad missed the net to the glove side of goalie Aleksei Kolosov. At 4:06, Travis Konecny missed a goal by mere inches.

New York went to the game's first power play at 6:52 as rookie center Karsen Dorwart was called for tripping. At 9:34, the Rangers were called for too many men on the ice. With two seconds left on the Flyers power play, Vincent Trocheck (23rd) scored a shorthanded breakaway goal on the backhand. The assists were credited to Zibanejad and goaltender Jonathan Quick.