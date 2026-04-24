Friday Forecheck: Couturier Sets the Tone

The Philadelphia Flyers stand one victory away from defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins. With one win the Flyers will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinal for the first time since 2020.

Game Four on Saturday marks the first time since 2012 that the team has the opportunity to close out a series on home ice. The last time it happened was Game Six against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On that afternoon, 19-year-old Flyers rookie Sean Couturier closed a stellar series by doing a masterful five-on-five shutdown job on Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin. The Flyers won the game, 5-1, and the series, four games to two. Earlier in the series, in Game Two, Couturier notched a hat trick in a wild 8-5 road win.

Fast forward 14 years. Couturier, now 33 years of age, is the Flyers' team captain. He and the team have been through a lot since that now long-ago war of a high-scoring series back in 2012. Couturier has played for six different head coaches (eight if one includes partial-season interim coaches Scott Gordon and Brad Shaw). Four different general managers have been at the helm. "Coots" has had nearly 200 different Flyers teammates suit up for at least one game for the Orange and Black. On the current team, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim are his longest-tenured teammates.

Overall, Couturier has suited up to date in 952 regular season games and 42 games in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He is a two-time Selke Trophy finalist (NHL's best defensive forward), winning the award in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign. He had back-to-seasons with 30-plus goals and 76 points. "Coots" missed the better part of two seasons (more than two-thirds of 2021-22 and the entire 2022-23 campaign) due to two separate back surgeries. In the 2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal -- also against Pittsburgh -- he played through a badly sprained MCL to score the game-winning goal late in the third period of Game Five. Two days later, Couturier had a hat trick and two assists to figure directly in all the Flyers' offense in an 8-5 home loss in Game Six.

Put more simply: On the Philadelphia side, Couturier is the common thread of 16 seasons of Philadelphia Flyers history. He's been through all the ups and downs, especially in the head-to-head rivalry with the Penguins.

This past summer, shortly after the Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as the head coach, Couturier made a simple but powerful statement.

"I'm tired of losing,' Couturier told WIP. "I want to be back in the playoffs, and play some huge games. There's nothing better than playing playoff hockey in front of Philly fans."

On December 7,2025, Couturier celebrated his 33rd birthday. On that night, coincidentally, he suited up in his 900th career regular season NHL game. The captain opened the scoring against the powerhouse Colorado Avalanche with an early first period goal: his 5th of the season. Ultimately, the Flyers dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision.

After the Colorado game, Couturier endured one of the most prolonged and frustrating offensive stretches of his career. The Flyers experienced a horrid team-wide freefall from the second week of January until the Olympic break. Shortly thereafter, Tocchet and Couturier had a heart-to-heart conversation about the veteran captain's role in the lineup. The talk was steeped in mutual respect and hunger to turn around the season.

Couturier moved down in the lineup, embracing a fourth-line role at five-on-five. His overall deployment -- minus power play time -- was not all that different in terms of number of shifts per game. The purpose of each shift changed a little bit, however. Couturier's main focus was now to set more of a physical tone and set up the next line on the ice to be in an advantageous spot when they hopped over the boards.

Tocchet harkened back to his own playing career with the Flyers. During his second stint with the team, the former team captain and 40-goal power forward, played a "bottom-six" role in the Philadelphia lineup.

"It's something every player has to deal with as they get older. We had young guys coming along, like Simon Gagne and Justin Williams. My role changed," Tocchet said.

Couturier embraced the challenge.He also snapped a 31-game goal drought by scoring against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 28, 2026. That ended his nearly three-month goal slump. Even in the days when he centered Claude Giroux (himself embracing a role change from center to wing) and Jakub Voracek, Couturier was always measured more by his two-way play than his goals and assists. Even so, Couturier is a proud athlete. Ending the drought came as a relief.

Down the stretch and into the playoffs, Couturier has played his best sustained all-around hockey since before the back injuries. He's been extremely physical, hitting early and often. He's been a terror on the boards and the forecheck. Moreover, he's established excellent chemistry with a pair of fellow veteran linemates: Garnet Hathaway and trade deadline waiver acquisition Luke Glendening. The left-shooting Couturier and the right-shot Glendening switch off which one lines up at center and which one is on the wing. It depends on the location of the puck.

"I always respected Coots playing against him. But it's been awesome playing together," Glendening said after Thursday's practice in Voorhees.

The line's quintessential shift in the current series against Pittsburgh was not even one that shows up on a box score. In the second period of Game Two, the Penguins started to control the play in the second period. The Couturier line provided a momentum-changing shift that hemmed the Penguins in their defensive zone. On the very next shift, the 19-year-old Porter Martone scored to break a 0-0 deadlock. The Flyers went on to win the game, 3-0. The win was punctuated by a Glenening empty-net goal set up by Couturier. That same night, Hathaway scored a shorthanded goal and chipped in a secondary assist on the Hathaway goal.

Sean Couturier has always been the soft-spoken and understated sort off the ice. He prefers to be a leader by example. However, when he speaks. teammates listen. Meanwhile, Tocchet relies on his veteran captain to have his finger on the pulse of the team: on the ice, on the bench and in the dressing room.

"No one is taking anything for granted," Couturier said on Thursday. "We had a long battle to get here to the playoffs. We've been taking this one day at a time since the Olympics. We're not going to change that. There's still a lot of work to do. The fourth win is the hardest one to get in a series."

Sean Couturier know what it's like to be up. He's experienced being down. He's done all of it in Orange and Black. As the captain, he understands that his teammates -- veterans as well as the younger players -- look to him to define what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer.