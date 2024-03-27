Flames Fall In Chicago

As mentioned, it was tough start to the game, Jason Dickinson grabbing the puck on a turnover in the Flames zone and getting a shot that Jacob Markstrom stopped, but Daniil Miromanov was called for a slash as Dickinson tried to fire the rebound home.

Markstrom then made a stellar stop on Philipp Kurashev’s one-timer from his knee in the left faceoff circle, but Calgary went down two men with 57 seconds left on the original call when Mikael Backlund was whistled for hooking Connor Bedard.

The 'Hawks piled on the pressure, Markstrom standing tall by first coming across to deny Tyler Johnson’s backdoor tip in attempt, then robbing him on a one-timer from the slot.

But with 15 seconds left in the second minor, Seth Jones stepped into a blast that found twine for his seventh of the campaign at 3:35, Kurashev and Bedard getting the helpers.

Dickinson made it 2-0 at the 15:15 mark, converting a cross-ice pass from Joey Anderson off a 2-on-1 rush.

The shots favoured the homeside 15-5 after 20 minutes.

The Flames flipped the script in the middle stanza, outshooting the Blackhawks 14-4. Calgary had two powerplays in the second and Andrei Kuzmenko tried to jam the puck home from down low – once on each advantage.

Markstrom made another beauty stop in the third when he stopped Lukas Reichel in tight off a 2-on-1.

Mrazek was able to flash the leather to later deny Nazem Kadri who cut hard into the high slot, and then Jonathan Huberdeau tipped one just inches wide before Dickinson would score at 4:15 to make it 3-0.

Landon Slaggert appeared to make it 4-0 at seven-minutes-and-change off a rush after Oliver Kylington’s stick broke on a shot attempt from up high, but the officials reviewed it and the puck hit the crossbar and out, not crossing the line.

Flames fan Jared Keeso and some of his castmates from the hit TV show Shoresy were in attendance and Flames TV's Brendan Parker caught up with them for a chat before the game.