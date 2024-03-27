Flames Fall In Chicago

Weegar scores in Flames 3-1 defeat to Blackhawks

By Ty Pilson
It wasn't the start they wanted, but the Flames pressed hard to the end, but fell 3-1 to the Blackhawks in Chicago in the first of a two-game road trip that wraps up Thursday in St. Louis.

Trailing 2-0 after the opening frame, Calgary outshot Chicago 35-12 in the final 40 minutes, but only MacKenzie Weegar was able to beat Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek.

The blueliner scored his 17th of the season at 12:25 of the third period, Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary getting the helpers. Martin Pospisil played a big role in the tally, battling down low to screen Mrazek.

Blueliner fires point shot past screened Petr Mrazek

As mentioned, it was tough start to the game, Jason Dickinson grabbing the puck on a turnover in the Flames zone and getting a shot that Jacob Markstrom stopped, but Daniil Miromanov was called for a slash as Dickinson tried to fire the rebound home.

Markstrom then made a stellar stop on Philipp Kurashev’s one-timer from his knee in the left faceoff circle, but Calgary went down two men with 57 seconds left on the original call when Mikael Backlund was whistled for hooking Connor Bedard.

The 'Hawks piled on the pressure, Markstrom standing tall by first coming across to deny Tyler Johnson’s backdoor tip in attempt, then robbing him on a one-timer from the slot.

But with 15 seconds left in the second minor, Seth Jones stepped into a blast that found twine for his seventh of the campaign at 3:35, Kurashev and Bedard getting the helpers.

Dickinson made it 2-0 at the 15:15 mark, converting a cross-ice pass from Joey Anderson off a 2-on-1 rush.

The shots favoured the homeside 15-5 after 20 minutes.

The Flames flipped the script in the middle stanza, outshooting the Blackhawks 14-4. Calgary had two powerplays in the second and Andrei Kuzmenko tried to jam the puck home from down low – once on each advantage.

Markstrom made another beauty stop in the third when he stopped Lukas Reichel in tight off a 2-on-1.

Mrazek was able to flash the leather to later deny Nazem Kadri who cut hard into the high slot, and then Jonathan Huberdeau tipped one just inches wide before Dickinson would score at 4:15 to make it 3-0.

Landon Slaggert appeared to make it 4-0 at seven-minutes-and-change off a rush after Oliver Kylington’s stick broke on a shot attempt from up high, but the officials reviewed it and the puck hit the crossbar and out, not crossing the line.

Flames fan Jared Keeso and some of his castmates from the hit TV show Shoresy were in attendance and Flames TV's Brendan Parker caught up with them for a chat before the game.

We chat with big Flames fan Jared Keeso and co-stars

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 40, CHI 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, CHI 1-2

Faceoffs: CGY 61.7%, CHI 38.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, CHI 18

Hits: CGY 18, CHI 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 26, CHI 12

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, CHI 5

/

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Blackhawks 26.03.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Chicago. Photos by Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this quick two-game trip with a stop in St. Louis on Thursday (6 p.m. MTN). They return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Kings on South Asian Celebration Night Saturday (TICKETS).

