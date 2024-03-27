Say What - 'Know We Can Play Better'

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss in Chicago:

"It’s tough, that’s a tough way to start the game obviously, gettin’ on a 5-on-3. You know, I thought we did actually a pretty decent job of killing it, they did end up getting the one, it was early in the game. I thought the work ethic, which was pretty inexcusable, especially when you’re losing games, you’ve got to come out prepared and ready to go. Second and third, I thought our game improved, just didn’t make it hard enough on Mrazek."

On getting 40 shots on goal:

"I thought we were getting pucks there, I thought we just didn’t make it hard enough on him with the screens, or getting greasy. I know it’s been difficult for us to score right now but when things are tough, you’ve got to get in there and work for your goals. You can’t just stand around, you know, and expect the puck to come to you or you get a breakaway or whatnot. You’ve got to get greasy and work for it."