Say What - 'Know We Can Play Better'

What was said following the Flames' 3-1 loss in Chicago

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss in Chicago:

"It’s tough, that’s a tough way to start the game obviously, gettin’ on a 5-on-3. You know, I thought we did actually a pretty decent job of killing it, they did end up getting the one, it was early in the game. I thought the work ethic, which was pretty inexcusable, especially when you’re losing games, you’ve got to come out prepared and ready to go. Second and third, I thought our game improved, just didn’t make it hard enough on Mrazek."

On getting 40 shots on goal:

"I thought we were getting pucks there, I thought we just didn’t make it hard enough on him with the screens, or getting greasy. I know it’s been difficult for us to score right now but when things are tough, you’ve got to get in there and work for your goals. You can’t just stand around, you know, and expect the puck to come to you or you get a breakaway or whatnot. You’ve got to get greasy and work for it."

Mikael Backlund on the setback:

"Overall in the first we weren’t good enough, we didn’t come out and play as hard as we can, with the pace that we know we can play with. I thought we came out, played a little better in the second or third but still, it’s not up to our standards, we know we can play better. We (dug) ourselves a big hole here, losing four in a row, now we’ve got to find a way to get out of it."

On how to get back on track:

"Gotta have a good practice tomorrow, just come out and have a really good start next game. We’re only going to get out of this if we do it together and play hard as a team."

Ryan Huska on the loss to the Blackhawks:

"Penalty aside, I didn’t like our first period. I don’t think we were connected at all, we had defencemen and forwards not on the same page with how we had to play. Second and third, we got better, but I don’t like the way we started the game tonight."

On needing a sense of urgency throughout 60 minutes:

"When the game is on the line you see the urgency level get pushed up a little bit from our guys, but that should be that way from the start. So that’s the area, tonight, that we have to fix and change for St. Louis."

News Feed

Flames Fall In Chicago

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks 

'Close Isn’t Good Enough' 

Say What - 'Put The Heat On Them'

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks - 26.03.24

Future Watch Update - 25.03.24

FlamesTV Podcast - Sabres Pull Away In Third

Flames Fall To Sabres

Say What - 'Close Game Til The End'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

'Lifetime Dream Of Mine'

Flames Sign Joni Jurmo

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames Doubled Up By Canucks

Say What - 'Fought Hard To The End'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

'There's A Chance'

Say What - 'He's Been Our Best Player'