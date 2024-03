Nikita Okhotiuk on settling into life in Calgary:

"It’s good, you know, got one team skate yesterday, skated with just a couple guys a few days before to get used to the ice, the air. Went around the hotel for walks, (to) see the city, restaurants, it’s been good so far."

On making his Flames debut Tuesday on short notice:

"That was crazy, but you’ve got to be always ready, we are hockey players, same as warriors, so anytime you have to be ready."