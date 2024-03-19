Say What - 'Special Teams Got Beat'

What was said following the Flames' setback versus the Capitals

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Dustin Wolf on the loss:

We just couldn’t find the net a couple more times, you know what, they’ve got some skilled forwards over there and obviously a guy that’s chasing history, and buried a couple. Again, it’s another learning lesson for myself and the group.

On continuing to learn the NHL game:

"Every time I get a chance to be in there, it’s reps of understanding traffic, better (seeing) pucks, (managing) my depth and ways that I can continue to translate my game from the American League to here."

MacKenzie Weegar on the setback against the Capitals:

"I thought five-on-five we were good, we were a good team. Obviously they’ve got a good shooter on that side, we let him get open a couple times, lucky bounce on the one but I thought at some times, we got some momentum and they did a good job of shutting down our momentum. I thought it was a good game, just couldn’t find the back of the net at some points, but a tough loss."

On things his group could have done better:

"I thought maybe we could just get a little grittier in front of the net, make it a little harder on the goalie, things like that, that’s probably where we need to be more desperate. Like I said, it was the couple powerplays for them that gave them momentum, and they did a good job of shutting down our momentum."

Kevin Rooney on the difference in the game:

"Special teams got beat tonight, you saw it on the scoreboard."

On defending Ovechkin on the PK:

"We've got a gameplan in place and we’ve just got to execute. It’s on the penalty-kill guys to do a better job, myself right up there."

Ryan Huska on the deciding factors in the contest:

"Five-on-five, I thought we did some things that we liked, I don’t think we did a good enough job special team-wise; for me, that was a difference in the game, both our powerplay not generating anything for us, but also giving them momentum and our penalty-kill gave up two."

On the powerplay's struggles:

"I don’t think we got into the zone efficiently enough, I thought we were pass-happy early on, if you want to call it that, where I thought we had some chances to shoot the puck and we didn’t, and it leads to going back and forth. If you’re doing that consistently, you’re not fresh, so then you’re starting to make tired decisions."

