Say What - 'Special Teams Got Beat'

Dustin Wolf on the loss:

We just couldn’t find the net a couple more times, you know what, they’ve got some skilled forwards over there and obviously a guy that’s chasing history, and buried a couple. Again, it’s another learning lesson for myself and the group.

On continuing to learn the NHL game:

"Every time I get a chance to be in there, it’s reps of understanding traffic, better (seeing) pucks, (managing) my depth and ways that I can continue to translate my game from the American League to here."