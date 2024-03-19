Flames Fall To Caps

Chances, they had them.

They just couldn't convert enough of them.

Kevin Rooney and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Flames, but they fell 5-2 to the Washington Capitals Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames outshot the visitors 36-33 and finished with 11 high-danger chances, but Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin - still chasing down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals mark - scored a pair to pace the visitors.

Calgary went 0-3 with the powerplay, while Washington was 2-for-3.

Dustin Wolf got the start, making 28 saves, while Charlie Lindgren had 34 stops in the tilt.

Shots were knotted at three near the midway point of the first period before the Flames put the pedal down and had created some good chances, notably a give-and-go between blueliners Rasmus Andersson and Oliver Kylington, the latter breaking down mainstreet to get a good shot that Lindgren denied.

Not long after, Martin Pospisil flung a shot from the halfboards that bounced around like a pinball, eventually going off the skate of a Caps defenceman and almost handcuffing Lindgren.

Dylan Strome opened the scoring at 14:59, finishing off a quick passing play with a wrister that found twine shortside above the glove of Wolf.

Ovechkin’s first of the second period came at 5:58 on the powerplay when he slipped into the slot and tipped a pass from Max Pacioretty high.

His second also came when a man-up at 9:16 when he scored from his office with a one-timer slapshot.

Calgary got on the board at 10:41 off a rush, when Rooney tipped home a no-look shot on net by Brayden Pachal, Matt Coronato getting the other helper.

Washington took a timeout and then challenged the marker, citing goalie interfence. Upon review, the call of a good goal stood.