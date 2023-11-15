Say What - 'He's The Backbone Of This Team'

Markstrom on getting the win:

“It's a team win and I thought (they) did a great job of letting me see the pucks and seeing the shots. Every rebound there was, there was one of our guys there to clear it out. Big goals and then it got close at the end, but we hung in there and everybody did a great job blocking shots and clearing and the penalty kill was big, once again.”

On his massive late-game save off Josh Anderson:

“I don't know who had the puck behind the net, but maybe I left the post a little early. I was going to go to the other side thinking he was going to wheel (around) the net. Then they popped it in the middle and then I bailed on the post and saw he was trying to shoot it. It's one of those things where they got one bounce on the goal and it was nice for me to get a bounce.”