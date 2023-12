Huska on what he wants to see from Mangiapane:

"He’s got an identity to him, when he’s at his best, he’s a pest, he’s hard to play against, he’s always on the puck when he’s at his very best. He needs to do that consistently, so other guys see him do it now. So he’s not the young guy anymore, Andrew’s a guy that’s got to bring people along with him."

On Sharangovich's role on the powerplay:

"He’s a shot threat. We want them to move around, we want them to have different spots, but when he gets over there, he knows that one of the things we want him to do is shoot the puck, so he’s done that. He tries to put himself in positions and situations where he’s ready to shoot, because he is one of our better players when it comes to one-timing a puck. The second thing is, he can carry a puck into the zone. So, he works well with Elias going back; our entries have been better the last three games since he’s been a part of that, and hopefully that can continue."