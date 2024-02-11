Say What - 'Fun To Play Here'

What was said as the Flames practiced Sunday at Madison Square Garden

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Connor Zary on visiting Madison Square Garden:

"It’s really cool, I think you kind of walk in, take it all in, look at the banners, just look around; I think it’s probably one of the most historic buildings in the world for sports. It’s pretty cool, pretty fortunate to get the opportunity, I guess, even just to practice out here today."

On the team's recent run of success:

"It’s been awesome, I think if we kind of go back from this past week and look at our last few games, and how we’ve been having fun and enjoying the grind and that aspect of it, but obviously getting those wins is huge for us. We’ve got Pelts and Roons back, those guys bring some more fresh energy into the locker room, and then us just kind of finding our identity and sticking to that. It’s been a lot of fun this last week and a half since the break."

"Do what I do best - and stick to that"

Nazem Kadri on visiting Madison Square Garden:

"A great team, an historic building; it’s always fun to play here."

On continuing to find success following the All-Star break:

"We’ve just got to continue to carry that momentum and understand why we’re having success; that’s playing together. It’s taken some time to figure out, but I think now we’re really starting to get the grasp of it, and it’s been leading to some great results."

"It's a fun feeling around the room"

Blake Coleman on the mood in the dressing room:

"It’s just loose, you know. Everyone’s having fun, everyone’s working hard; I think our depth’s as good as it’s been all year right now. Just a good feeling around the room right now."

On MacKenzie Weegar's offensive success:

"He’s a big driving force for our team; he does all the little things right, he’s a really good defender, it’s nice to see a guy like that get rewarded with goals. Ultimately, he’s helping us win a lot of games right now."

Photo Gallery - Practice 11.02.24

The Flames took to the ice at Madison Square Garden on Super Bowl Sunday. Photos by Ryan Dittrick

