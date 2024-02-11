Say What - 'Fun To Play Here'

Connor Zary on visiting Madison Square Garden:

"It’s really cool, I think you kind of walk in, take it all in, look at the banners, just look around; I think it’s probably one of the most historic buildings in the world for sports. It’s pretty cool, pretty fortunate to get the opportunity, I guess, even just to practice out here today."

On the team's recent run of success:

"It’s been awesome, I think if we kind of go back from this past week and look at our last few games, and how we’ve been having fun and enjoying the grind and that aspect of it, but obviously getting those wins is huge for us. We’ve got Pelts and Roons back, those guys bring some more fresh energy into the locker room, and then us just kind of finding our identity and sticking to that. It’s been a lot of fun this last week and a half since the break."