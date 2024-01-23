Say What - 'Bring Our 'A' Game'

Rasmus Andersson on the matchup with the Blues:

"We’ve lost two games now, just get back in the win column. We’re playing a team that’s right there with us, similar statistic numbers and stuff like that, so it’s going to be a tough battle tonight. They got the better of us the last time we played, so it’ll be a hard-fought game. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game tonight, for sure."

On the importance of the next three home games:

"Especially with the situation we’re in, it feels like we gotta have each and every week and each and every game. Especially when you come back from losing back-to-back games, it’s all about the response tonight and then, yeah, take one game at a time. It starts with tonight, play a full 60 minutes tonight and take it from there."