Say What - 'Bring Our 'A' Game'

The chatter ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Blues

By Calgary Flames Staff
Rasmus Andersson on the matchup with the Blues:

"We’ve lost two games now, just get back in the win column. We’re playing a team that’s right there with us, similar statistic numbers and stuff like that, so it’s going to be a tough battle tonight. They got the better of us the last time we played, so it’ll be a hard-fought game. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game tonight, for sure."

On the importance of the next three home games:

"Especially with the situation we’re in, it feels like we gotta have each and every week and each and every game. Especially when you come back from losing back-to-back games, it’s all about the response tonight and then, yeah, take one game at a time. It starts with tonight, play a full 60 minutes tonight and take it from there."

Andrew Mangiapane on the keys against the Blues:

"We’ve got to play to our identity again, right? That’s playing as a five-man unit, playing fast, playing quick; obviously, they’ve got a good team over there, so we’ve got to watch out for their top skilled players and kind of just manage the game in that respect, and limit turnovers."

On what he expects from tonight's contest:

"We’re in for a close game, I feel like we’re kind of pretty similar in team standings and aspects like that, so we know it’s going to be a close game today, it’s going to be tight-checking, we’ve got to prepare for that, and be able to win those close games."

Cole Schwindt on his first Flames call-up:

"It’s awesome, it’s something as a kid you dream of, playing in the NHL; to get that opportunity to step in the lineup tonight is exciting, I’m pumped."

On the number of Wranglers to get looks in the NHL this season:

"For all of us, it’s a great position to be in. It’s an honour to get that call-up, it’s something that needs to be earned. It’s exciting, you see guys like Zary and Pospy up here, they’ve done great, and that’s a big credit to them putting the work in with the Wranglers, and it’s exciting. Everybody always dreams of being here, it’s lucky that I’m here."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on his message for Schwindt:

"We need someone in the middle on the fourth line to kind of grab the role, so the door is open and there’s opportunities there. I think for him, that was kind of the message; don’t overthink it, just come and play, and use your size to your advantage, use your speed to your advantage, and be a hard guy to play against."

On what Matt Coronato does differently than Pospisil on the Kadri-Zary line:

"When you look at the way Posp is on that line, he’s very much the driver of that line, and he has a way of pulling his two linemates into a game, so that’s not there. What Matty does is really work when he’s on the ice, so it’s important for those three guys to be around each other and use their skill set by making the short little plays to try to help them keep the puck more in the offensive zone. They have a big challenge today, this is a big team we’re facing, and if you look at that line, it’s not one of our bigger lines. But they have the ability to make plays, they have the ability to skate and that’s what we’re expecting out of them tonight."

