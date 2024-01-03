Tale Of The Tape

Savard lends helping hands to Huberdeau's stick

savard

Elias Lindholm and Yegor Sharangovich got the helpers on Jonathan Huberdeau’s lovely backhand goal Wednesday night.

But after the game, the Flames forward wanted to make sure he gave out one more assist on the marker.

“I've got to give credit to Marc Savard,” he said with a big grin following the 3-1 win over the Wild in Saint Paul, kicking off a four-game road swing for Calgary. “He's been taping my stick. Black tape, too. He wanted to give me a shout-out, so I've got to say it.”

"That one obviously felt good"

Huberdeau makes a move in tight off a great feed from Lindholm

The Flames assistant coach switched up the colour and started taping up the stick a short time ago, Huberdeau first using it in game action on New Year’s Eve where he picked up an assist, followed by the tally in the following tilt.

“I just go back to my days when I played and if I was struggling a bit, a simple stick change, or tape colour or something, just to change up the look (could help),” said Savard following the team’s practice in Nashville Wednesday ahead of a tilt with the Preds on Thursday. “And I just approached Huby about it to see if he’d do it and he said, ya, go ahead and tape it. Then he used it in practice and just felt good about it and obviously he got an assist last game and then last night got his first goal in awhile, so it’s something he’s going to gravitate to now.

“But, again, it's just having a different look, changing something up, feeling fresh and it worked out.

“I’m just glad he got results,” he added.

Savard has a segment on his YouTube channel called Taping Twigs With Savvy (click here to check it out), and admits he’s obsessed with it.

“I love taping sticks,” he said. “The guys know, every practice I come out with something different on my stick, something from a player in the league I saw I want to fool around and try.”

It may seem like small thing to switch up something like a tape job, but as a veteran of 833 NHL tilts, Savard has the unique perspective of being a former NHL player, all the ups-and-downs that come with it, and how to navigate through many of the challenges they may face.

“I think a lot of that is why I was brought in here, you know,” he explained “That connection with the players and being able to know things.

“It was just a feeling and, again, it’s good to change things up when things aren’t working right, whether it’s your warmup or something simple like a tape job.

“So, it was like a breath of fresh air for him and it’s worked out.”

Along with slinging a role of tape, the 521 points the offensively-gifted skater tallied in his career gives him a personal angle on what it takes to be successful at that end of the ice.

“I get guys approach me a lot about different situation, especially on offence and in the offensive zone, and I’m able to work with those guys and sometimes I know when they are frustrated, cause I got frustrated like that,” he said. “I’m able to try and help them to not be so frustrated, to save that energy.

“I remember playing, I burnt a lot of energy on worrying about little things so I think that’s a good aspect where I can help these guys out.”

hubystick

Along with Huberdeau’s two points, Andrew Mangiapane has also broken out with three assists on NYE and scored as well Wednesday.

Savard said the key to the duo’s impact on the scoresheet of late is simple.

“The never-quit attitude,” he said. “It can be easy to pack it in when things aren’t going your way. The resiliency for them to keep pushing and working in practice; Huby’s one of the last guys off, Mang is usually the last one off. So, they know when things aren’t going great they have to put the time in so now they’re getting rewarded again.”

The added punch of offence comes at a key time with the calendar flipping to the back half of the season as the team’s playoff pursuit heats up.

“It is huge,” said Savard. “We’re right there, obviously fighting for a playoff spot, right on the cusp. We have to continue to win games and we need our best players to be our best players and they’re both part of that. So, if they can continue to help us offensively it’s only going to make us that much better and help us win hockey games.”

And, if any other players come to him looking for the Midas touch on their stick, he’s game.

“You never know,” laughed Savard. “But I’ll be willing to help out with anything I can do – and I do like taping twigs.

“If they come to me, I’ll be ready.”

