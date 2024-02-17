Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

The Flames homestand rolls on as they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to the Scotiabank Saddledome this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet 1 will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will be carrying the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards:
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence:
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender:
Jacob Markstrom