Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Red Wings

Lines and pairings for today's game vs. Detroit

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand rolls on as they welcome the Detroit Red Wings to the Scotiabank Saddledome this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet 1 will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will be carrying the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

