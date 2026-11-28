The Flames and Rangers take part in a Saturday night matchup at Madison Square Garden, as Calgary's road trip continues.
Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. ABT with the action live on Sportsnet West, and the radio call on QR Calgary.
As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Matvei Gridin
DEFENCE
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf