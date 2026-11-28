The Flames and Rangers take part in a Saturday night matchup at Madison Square Garden, as Calgary's road trip continues.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. ABT with the action live on Sportsnet West, and the radio call on QR Calgary.

As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Matvei Gridin

DEFENCE

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf