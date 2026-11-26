1. Simon Says

It's no secret that Flames defenceman Simon Nemec has been anticipating this contest.

His first trip back to New Jersey, the team that selected him second-overall in the NHL Draft and with whom he began his NHL career.

And as he prepares to make his first trip back to Newark since the June blockbuster that brought both himself and forward Maxim Tsyplakov to Calgary, Nemec is playing his best hockey as a Flame, too.

"I feel good," he said Thursday morning at the Flames' team hotel. "I mean, the big win (6-3 over the Penguins) last night, we're gonna keep rolling.

"Obviously, it's gonna be a special game for me, but I want to treat it like a normal game."

The 22-year-old comes back to the Garden State with points in his last five games - a career high run that includes three powerplay points and a game-winning goal Nov. 17 in San Jose - and after moving across the continent to a new team, city and country, the eye test suggests the young Slovak (who signed a five-year contract with Calgary in July) is finding his groove, 26 games into his Flames career.

And while the points are coming - Nemec leads all Calgary defenders with 12 to date this season - he's out to prove that his game is a multi-faceted one.

"I feel like I'm a different player," he said. "I don't want to think about the points. I want to focus on different areas of the game, but yeah, obviously it feels good when the points are there."

Take his work in the defensive zone, for instance. Nemec has 24 blocked shots in November alone - that leads all Calgary skaters - while his pairing with Joel Hanley boasts the club's best PDO (shooting percentage plus save percentage) of any blueline duo this season, sitting at 1.006 following Wednesday's 6-3 win in Pittsburgh, accoring to Natural Stat Trick.

For Head Coach Ryan Huska, these types of returns - first trips back to a former hockey home, especially following a blockbuster trade - carry a lot of weight for players.

"There's a lot of excitement. I mean, even though he wasn't here a lot of years, this was kind of his first NHL stop, as we all know. So he'll be excited to get back and play against his former team," the bench boss said Thursday. "Players always want to go and show that, 'Hey, I think you made a mistake in moving on from me,' so I think it's something that typically gives the player a bump,

"And your new team - our team - understands the importance of a game like this for a player that was traded out of there. So we're expecting him to be at his best tomorrow and our team the same way in the afternoon."

While Nemec will certainly draw the most attention, the former Devils on Calgary's active roster are all in good form of late.

Maxim Tsyplakov had the most impactful night of his Flames career Wednesday, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the 6-3 win over the Penguins (click here for game story), while also drawing an assignment on the team's first powerplay unit in place of the injured Morgan Frost.

Yegor Sharangovich, meanwhile, leads the team in November points with eight and he's shooting the puck more, too, with 13 shots on goal over his last five games.

Against a New Jersey team that sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division, Huska will be looking for more of the same.

From ex-Devils and more saintly players alike.

"The speed they play the game at is something that we have to make sure we're ready for," he said. "But they also have a really good skill set that goes along with it.

"So there's a lot of challenges that you're going to see facing this team tomorrow afternoon."