1. About Yesterday

There was lots to like in Friday's setback to the Devils, and plenty for this Flames group to carry forward into a Saturday night matchup with the Rangers as Calgary's swing through the Eastern Conference continues.

Devin Cooley was strong, especially in a first period where he stopped all 15 shots he faced. Calgary fought back, taking a second-period lead after a 12-second span early in the frame that saw the Flames surrender back-to-back goals to begin the period. And they continued to get depth scoring; their nine goals over the past two games have come off the sticks of eight different skaters.

The game was in the balance until late in the third period, and for Head Coach Ryan Huska's group, the moments that led to the Flames' demise offer learning lessons.

"I liked our resilience in the second period, and the pushback that we had," Huska said post-game. "And then I thought there was just a couple individual mistakes in the third period that cost us.

"I thought we started to skate (in period two), and we got a little bit more connected. But the hard part in a game like this is you're up 3-2 in the third period on the road, you want to make sure you're at least leaving with a point, and I think we made some decisions that weren't decisions that you allow a team to close out a game like that."

Defenceman Zach Whitecloud had one of the three goals Friday afternoon, and gritted out the end of the contest after being involved in an awkward collision with New Jersey's Luke Evangelista in the third period. He pointed to the team's ability to get offensive contributions from up and down the lineup as crucial, as Calgary continues to battle for positioning in a wide-open Pacific Division.

"It's what it takes to win in this league, whether your first line, fourth line, first pair or second pair, third pair, it doesn't matter," he shared. "You need big nights out of everyone to win each night in this game.

"I thought we did a lot of good things for good segments of that game. They were just better and took advantage of the opportunities."

As the team returned to Manhattan late Friday afternoon, they found themselves in a rare position in that they were waiting for their hosts to arrive home (the Rangers played at Chicago Friday night, more on that contest below).

But it's Saturday night, in the most famous arena on the planet.

On (a belated) Macy's Thanksgiving Parade day.

Plenty of reasons to get amped up.