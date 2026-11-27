The Flames road trip rolls into Newark, for a Black Friday matinee tilt against the Devils.

Puck drop is set for 12:00 p.m. ABT with the action live on Sportsnet and the radio call on QR Calgary.

As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

Maxim Tsyplakov - Morgan Frost - Brennan Othmann

DEFENCE

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley