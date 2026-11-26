Mikael and Frida Backlund hosted their first Paint the Town Purple presented by Concorde Group fundraising event on November 9, 2026, raising $77,000 for the ALS Society of Alberta.

The Backlunds have a long-standing relationship with the ALS Society of Alberta, stemming from the loss of Frida’s mother to the disease in 2013. Beginning in 2015, Mikael and Frida began organizing fundraising events to support the ALS Society, with all proceeds going towards research and support for local families living with ALS.

This year, to support the ALS Society of Alberta, the Backlunds hosted their first every ‘Paint the Town Purple’ event presented by Concorde Group. The night began with a cocktail reception at the Scotiabank Saddledome followed by each group, consisting of Flames players, their partners, and sponsors of the event, sent to multiple Concorde Group restaurants around the city for a VIP meal.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of this city and our teammates as we come together for a cause that is so close to our hearts. Having this community behind us truly means so much," Mikael and Frida Backlund said.

“Mikael and Frida have turned their experience with ALS into an extraordinary legacy of hope and generosity. For more than a decade, their commitment has helped ensure that Albertans living with ALS and their loved ones have access to essential equipment, compassionate support and the promise of a better future through research," said Leslie Ring Adams, Executive Director, ALS Society of Alberta. "We are incredibly grateful to the Backlunds, the Calgary Flames, Concorde Group and everyone who came together to make Paint the Town Purple such a success. Their generosity is making a significant difference in the lives of families across our province.”