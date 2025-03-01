Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

The Flames continue their six-game road trip with a stop in Sunrise this afternoon, taking on the Panthers at 1:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

Today's game is the first in a back-to-back set. The Flames are back in action tomorrow afternoon, clashing with the Hurricanes at 3:00 p.m MT (Sportsnet West).