Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

Today's projected lineups and pairings in Raleigh


By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are right back at it this afternoon, clashing with the Hurricanes in Raleigh at 3:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

