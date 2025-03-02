Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

The Flames are right back at it this afternoon, clashing with the Hurricanes in Raleigh at 3:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf