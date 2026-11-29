Centering Joel Farabee and Ryan Strome, Pospisil logged 14:37 of ice time, led all skaters in hits, and was strong in the face-off circle, taking the second-most draws amongst his teammates and winning 60% of them.

“I think it was a pretty good game,” Pospisil said. “There wasn’t much room there. I think we played pretty good. Their goalie was pretty great and also Wolfie was great so he gave us a chance to stay in the game. But we didn’t score any goals so it’s hard to win the game like that.”

Personally speaking, the 27-year-old was able to hop right back into action without feeling like there was an adjustment period after missing a week of games. Pospisil has dealt with a few injuries in his career, being limited to just 22 games in 2025-26, so the opportunity to get back into games so quickly has been a blessing.

“I felt great. It’s always fun to be around the guys and play some games. I was hurt pretty much the whole season last year so I’m happy it was just a couple of days that I miss, a couple games. Now I’m happy I can be here and play games. I feel healthy.”

“When I step on the ice, I don’t really think about anything. I just want to help my team to win and try to bring the energy each shift.”

The Flames are set to wrap up this road swing on Tuesday in Detroit, with Pospisil and his teammates looking to close out the trip on a strong note. While there’s plenty of positives to take from both the setback in New Jersey on Friday and Saturday’s 1-0 loss, the focus will be on generating more offensively.

“We just need to get ready for next game. We need to bring that same energy and need to score some goals.”