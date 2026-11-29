The Turning Point:

The first goal of the game didn't arrive until the 3:48 mark of the third period, but it was a big one for the home side, when Noah Laba took advantage of a favourable bounce at his blue line before striding down the left wing on a breakaway.

He picked his spot, waited for his opening, then slid the puck five-hole for his first goal of the season, which stood up as the decider.