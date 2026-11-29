NEW YORK — Noah Laba scored the only goal of the game early in the third period, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Rangers handed the Flames a 1-0 setback Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Flames Drop Close Affair in New York
Calgary falls 1-0 to the Rangers
The Turning Point:
The first goal of the game didn't arrive until the 3:48 mark of the third period, but it was a big one for the home side, when Noah Laba took advantage of a favourable bounce at his blue line before striding down the left wing on a breakaway.
He picked his spot, waited for his opening, then slid the puck five-hole for his first goal of the season, which stood up as the decider.
The Big Save:
Dustin Wolf was dialled in Saturday in his second start of the road trip, turning aside 28 of the 29 shots that came his way.
His best stop came with just over seven minutes left in the second period. The Rangers passed the puck across the Flames zone from right to left, then back across the grain to the back post as Calgarian Matt Rempe rushed to the goalmouth. The hulking New York forward got stick to puck, directing it on goal, but Wolf's reflexes were on point, as the netminder got his left pad down to deny the high-danger chance and keep the scoreline at 0-0.
Ice Chips:
Martin Pospisil arrived in New York Friday and made his return to the Flames lineup Saturday after missing the first three games of the trip, he led all skaters with nine hits ... Calgary went 4-4 on the penalty-kill ... Matt Coronato and Zayne Parekh led the team with four shots on goal apiece.
Stat Pack:
Shots: CGY 30, NYR 29
Powerplay: CGY 0-2, NYR 0-4
Faceoffs: CGY 52.2%, NYR 47.8%
Hits: CGY 18, NYR 26
Blocked Shots: CGY 15, NYR 9
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, NYR 20
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, NYR 10
Lines & Pairings:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Aydar Suniev - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Matvei Gridin
DEFENCEMEN
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf (starter)
Devin Cooley
They Said It:
What's Next:
The five-game swing draws to a close Tuesday evening in Detroit, with puck drop slated for 6 p.m. ABT.
The Flames will then return home to begin a three-game homestand Thursday evening versus the Sabres, with puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome set for 7 p.m. ABT. GET TICKETS