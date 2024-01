The Flames have assigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 22-year-old has missed all 40 games this season with a shoulder injury that required surgery in early October.

Drafted in the first round - 26th overall - in 2019, Pelletier had 37 points (16G, 21A) in 35 regular-season games with the Wranglers last year, before adding another 10 points (4G, 6A) in nine playoff games. He had seven points (3G, 4A) in 24 games with the Flames last season.