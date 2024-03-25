Flames Fall To Sabres

It was another close one, but for the second game in as many nights, the Flames came out on the wrong end of the score.

Down 2-1 with two minutes and change to go, the Flames pulled goaltender Dustin Wolf but couldn't find the tying tally against the Sabres Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Buffalo potting two empty-netters for a 4-1 victory.

Calgary lost 4-2 in another tight contest in Vancouver less than 24 hours earlier.

Jonathan Huberdeau had the lone marker for the Flames, while Wolf finished with 25 saves.

The Sabres scored on their first shot of the game when Calgary product Peyton Krebs skated in on the left-wing and snapped a puck farside under the glove of Wolf at 4:53.

With time winding down in the first, Wolf denied Bowen Byram on a 3-on-1 Sabres rush when the blueliner held and fired. The former first-round pick has been on a tear since being acquired right before the trade deadline from Colorado, scoring three goals and six points in eight outings.

The Flames got on the board with a powerplay tally at 10:35, moments after Yegor Sharangovich had rang one off the post. Huberdeau then tried to fire a pass towards the net and it went off the stick of Owen Power and into the cage for No. 10’s 10th of the season.