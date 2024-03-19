In Loving Memory

The Flames mourn the loss of our teammate and friend, Chris Simon

simon
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames are mourning the loss of our teammate and friend, Chris Simon. The product of Wawa, Ont., played parts of two seasons with the Flames from 2004 to 2006. He was an integral part of the Flames magical run to Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Finals scoring five goals in 16 playoff games and becoming an instant fan favourite along the way.

The Calgary Flames, along with the Calgary Flames Alumni, send our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to Chris’s family during this difficult time.

