Huberdeau 'Pain Free' As Hip Recovery Continues

It may be summertime around the Scotiabank Saddledome, but the health of one of Calgary’s top players is top of mind in the Flames’ front office.

On Saturday following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft, GM Craig Conroy had some good news to share on the status of Jonathan Huberdeau.

“I actually talked to Jonathan three or four days ago now and he's back skating,” Conroy said. “He said it feels great in the gym, great doing everything else. Skating is a work in progress, but he's got a few months still, so he thinks he'll be 100% ready to go (for training camp).

Huberdeau underwent season-ending hip resurfacing surgery earlier this spring.

It’s a significant procedure that was deemed necessary after more conservative methods failed to address considerable, chronic pain and mobility issues that became more of a problem – both personally and professional – at this time a year ago.

Nowadays, things are trending in the right direction.

“That's a major surgery,” Conroy said. “And again, we're going to make sure we're careful with him.

“But like he said, ‘It doesn't feel perfect on the ice right now, but I still have a few months before I get back and really get going.’

“I'm going to try and get out there and see him, and we'll have our training staff get going to see him, too, just to make sure he feels OK.

“He said he's pain-free for the first time in a long time, so that's a great sign.”