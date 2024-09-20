'Dream Since Day One'

Two days into Calgary Flames training camp, Dan Vladar is already experiencing something new.

The feeling of being the veteran goaltender on an NHL team.

But the 27-year-old puck-stopper finds himself in exactly that role now, entrenched in a competition to see who will stand between the pipes when the Flames kick off the regular season Oct. 9 in Vancouver.

Make no mistake, Vladar is gunning for that job.

He’s been waiting in the wings since arriving in Calgary three years ago.

“That was my dream since Day 1, (when) I came to this organization,” Vladar said of the chance to be an NHL No.-1 goalie. “So right now, I’m going to take the opportunity, take the ball and just run with it.

“I know who is here with me, but the only thing I can control is to be the best goalie out there, and stop as many pucks as I can, so I’m going to do that.”

Who’s here with him?

Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley, a pair of California kids. One a draftee and former American Hockey League MVP, the other a July 1 addition with NHL experience last season with the San Jose Sharks.

A little competition never hurt, did it?

“It’s great for the team, obviously,” Vladar said. “All of us are still pretty young, and everybody wants to be that guy.”

Head coach Ryan Huska alluded to the fact that just like elsewhere on his roster, the competition for playing time will push all three netminders to be at their best.

“In net now, that’s what our guys have, is an opportunity, so it’s up to one of them to really step up and grab that job,” he said. “I guess I’m excited to see who rises, I hope they all do, that would be great for us.

“But we know we have good goaltenders, they’re going to give us good games, and the competition between all of them is going to be really good.”

But amid all that competition, Vladar is also feeling a sense of comfort.

This after he was shut down last month to have a hip procedure completed in time to start the new season on the front foot.

He called the operation a ‘game-changer,’ one that enables him to feel his best, while trying to pursue that dream of being the go-to guy in goal.

Until then, he’s ready to fine-tune his game, no matter how the Flames’ eight pre-season contests are divvied up.

Approaching life and career the same way, one puck at a time.

“I just take it day by day, and I’m just trying to get ready for Game 1 of the season,” Vladar said. “That’s my goal, and if I play three, four, five, one pre-season game, it doesn’t really matter to me.

“I’m just going to be healthy, be ready, and if I get the opportunity, I’ll just do my best.”