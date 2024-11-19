Game Day Notebook - 19.11.24

The Flames - and Blasty - welcome the Islanders to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Tuesday showdown. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. TICKETS
Get caught up on the news of the day with our Game Day Notebook!
Wolf starts in goal ... Coronato faces hometown team ... Klapka back with big club
Calgary’s goalie rotation will take a pause this evening, as Dustin Wolf is slated for his second consecutive start between the pipes.
And why not?
He was absolutely stellar Friday against Nashville, turning aside all 29 shots he faced to earn both his sixth win on the young season, as well as his first career NHL shutout.
Head coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday morning the decision to start Wolf in back-to-back games - like he did for Dan Vladar following his clean sheet against the Devils Nov. 1 - was an easy one.
“We set the precedent before,” said Huska. “He’s deserving of another opportunity today, for sure.”
Wolf has been up to the challenge, every time he’s been faced with one.
As of Tuesday morning, he sat fifth among NHL goalies with 300 or more minutes played with a .921 save percentage, while his 5-on-5 save rate ranks top of the pack (among netminders with 250 or more minutes) at a scintillating .955, per Natural Stat Trick.
The Flames have earned seven of a possible eight points from Wolf’s last four starts.
In their minds, there’s better time than now to make it nine of 10.
Matt Coronato admitted Tuesday he’s had this game circled on his calendar.
For the first time, the Greenlawn, N.Y. native will suit up against the team he rooted for as a kid.
Coronato’s been on a tear of late, too, sitting in a second-place tie among Flames skaters with five goals on the campaign.
Despite that, he says some of his childhood mates are having a tough time letting go of their blue and orange swag.
“My buddies at home definitely still root for them,” he said, before quickly adding their cheering interests also include the Flames.
“I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Flames tonight.”
Coronato played defence during his early years on the ice, and for that reason, his favourite Isle growing up was defenceman Nick Leddy, who now skates with the Blues.
He was a popular figure among the visiting New York media, too, holding court with both the writers and the TV crew after his availability in the Calgary dressing room was complete.
It’s got all the makings of a special night, one that’s been a long time coming.
“It’s definitely cool,” Coronato said. “It’ll be fun to play against them.”
Adam Klapka was back on the ice with the big club this morning after a quick trip to the Bay Area over the weekend.
The 6-foot-8 winger is likely to be the Flames’ extra forward this evening, but he’s been on quite the tear when pressed into action with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.
At the AHL level, Klapka is working on a five-game point streak, a run that included goals in back-to-back games over the weekend against the San Jose Barracuda.