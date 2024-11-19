Game Day Notebook - 19.11.24

Step In, Wolf

Calgary’s goalie rotation will take a pause this evening, as Dustin Wolf is slated for his second consecutive start between the pipes.

And why not?

He was absolutely stellar Friday against Nashville, turning aside all 29 shots he faced to earn both his sixth win on the young season, as well as his first career NHL shutout.

Head coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday morning the decision to start Wolf in back-to-back games - like he did for Dan Vladar following his clean sheet against the Devils Nov. 1 - was an easy one.

“We set the precedent before,” said Huska. “He’s deserving of another opportunity today, for sure.”

Wolf has been up to the challenge, every time he’s been faced with one.

As of Tuesday morning, he sat fifth among NHL goalies with 300 or more minutes played with a .921 save percentage, while his 5-on-5 save rate ranks top of the pack (among netminders with 250 or more minutes) at a scintillating .955, per Natural Stat Trick.

The Flames have earned seven of a possible eight points from Wolf’s last four starts.

In their minds, there’s better time than now to make it nine of 10.