Future Watch Update - 19.03.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

10 goals, 20 assists, 30 points in 31 games

Honzek put up a goal and two assists Saturday night in Vancouver’s 9-2 win at Kamloops.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

23 goals, 42 assists, 65 points in 65 games

Lipinski collected eight points last week, highlighted by a two-goal effort Mar. 12 against Tri-City and a two-goal, three-point outing versus Prince George this past Sunday.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

30 goals, 26 assists, 56 points in 54 games

Bell capped off his week with a hat-trick Saturday in a 7-6 loss at Spokane.

His WHL career will conclude this coming weekend as the Americans play the final three games of their regular-season schedule.