Future Watch Update - 19.03.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 20 assists, 30 points in 31 games

Honzek put up a goal and two assists Saturday night in Vancouver’s 9-2 win at Kamloops.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
23 goals, 42 assists, 65 points in 65 games

Lipinski collected eight points last week, highlighted by a two-goal effort Mar. 12 against Tri-City and a two-goal, three-point outing versus Prince George this past Sunday.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
30 goals, 26 assists, 56 points in 54 games

Bell capped off his week with a hat-trick Saturday in a 7-6 loss at Spokane.

His WHL career will conclude this coming weekend as the Americans play the final three games of their regular-season schedule.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
12 goals, 77 assists, 89 points in 64 games

Brzustewicz had three assists Friday night against Owen Sound, but the biggest moment of his week came off the ice; the 19-year-old signed an entry-level contract with the Flames this past Thursday.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 34 assists, 46 points in 55 games

Morin scored Moncton’s lone goal Sunday in a 3-1 setback to Cape Breton.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games

Littler remains sidelined, but has his early April plans sorted. The Vees will open the BCHL playoffs just after Easter against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 30 games

Sam Morton - Centre - Minnesota State
24 goals, 10 assists, 34 points in 37 games

Morton’s collegiate career drew to a close Saturday in the CCHA semi-finals, but his pro career is just beginning.

After penning a contract with the Flames, Morton took the morning skate Tuesday with the Calgary Wranglers and could make his debut in this week’s two-game set with Bakersfield.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
8-8-0 record, 2.70 GAA, .913 save percentage

Sergeev made 26 saves as UConn won their Hockey East play-in game Wednesday against Vermont, then turned aside 28 more shots in his season finale, as the Huskies were nipped 5-4 by top-ranked Boston College Saturday in the quarter-finals.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 34 games

Suniev and the Minutemen knocked off Providence in the Hockey East quarter-final Saturday, and will face Boston College Friday at TD Garden.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 27 games (U20)

Finland

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 46 games

