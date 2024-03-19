Future Watch Update - 19.03.24

WHL
Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 20 assists, 30 points in 31 games
Honzek put up a goal and two assists Saturday night in Vancouver’s 9-2 win at Kamloops.
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
23 goals, 42 assists, 65 points in 65 games
Lipinski collected eight points last week, highlighted by a two-goal effort Mar. 12 against Tri-City and a two-goal, three-point outing versus Prince George this past Sunday.
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
30 goals, 26 assists, 56 points in 54 games
Bell capped off his week with a hat-trick Saturday in a 7-6 loss at Spokane.
His WHL career will conclude this coming weekend as the Americans play the final three games of their regular-season schedule.