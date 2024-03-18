It has been a whirlwind week for Sam Morton, who inked his first NHL contract with the Flames on Monday.

Morton wrapped up his college career only a few days ago and subsequently began the process of signing with the Flames.

Putting pen to paper on his first pro contract was a dream come true for the product of Lafayette, Colorado.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Morton. “Since you start playing hockey this is what you dream of, to have a chance to sign an NHL contract.

“What I do with it, that’s coming next and I’m just trying to put my best foot forward and provide as much as I can for the organization.”

The 24-year-old posted a career-best 24 goals with Minnesota State this season, finishing with 34 points in 37 games which earned him the nod as CCHA Player of the Year.

Morton was ranked first in goals (24), shots (149), faceoff wins (754) and powerplay goals (nine) heading into his final weekend at Minnesota State, leading the Mavericks to the semifinals of the Mason Cup.

“It has been a whirlwind of emotions,” he explained. “Definitely a rollercoaster with our season ending Saturday night, and it’s bittersweet because, obviously, it’s the last college game and we wanted to win the national championship, but things happen, and we keep moving forward.”

“It’s definitely an honour to receive individual awards, but at the end of the day we wanted to win the national championship and that’s what really matters. It’s nice to have that recognition, but at the end of the day you’re always hungry for more, you want to keep developing and progressing towards the next level.”