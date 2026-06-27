'It's My Whole World Right Now'

It’s cliché – even passé – to recycle that infamous annual draft jargon.

But in this case, the Flames truly did ‘get their guy.’

In fact, they traded up – sending Picks 51 and 68 to the Carolina Hurricanes – to ensure they wouldn’t miss out the puck-stopper they surely considered using an earlier selection on.

And one man in the team’s war room – Flames Senior Goaltending Coach, Jordan Sigalet – fought hard to make the case in selecting the 6-foot-4, 196-lb., right-catching USHL Goalie of the Year, Tobias Trejbal.

“Very excited,” Sigalet said over text moments after the pick at 42nd overall. “Big, athletic, and uses his frame well. “He’s built like a pro already and we like his path of going to UMass in the NCAA next year. He’s a high-character kid with a strong mental game.”

The Czech-born Trejbal, who is teammates with Flames first-rounder Jack Hextall, posted retina-scorching numbers last year – his first in North America. In 42 regular-season appearances, the towering netminder posted a 30-9-3 record, along with a .916 save percentage and a sparkling, 2.12 goals-against average.

But if you ask him, he’s just scratching the surface.

“I'm still getting better each season, every practice, every moment I'm getting more mature and am 'feeling' the game better and better,” he said over the phone from his home in Czechia. “This year, I made the biggest change my moving to the U.S. and I think that helped me a lot, but I think I can still get better.”