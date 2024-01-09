Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov

The Flames have recalled defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Kuznetsov is expected to participate in today's morning skate, beginning at 10:30 a.m. MT, as the Flames prepare to host the Ottawa Senators.
Blueliner was drafted by the Flames in the second round in 2020
