Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov

Blueliner was drafted by the Flames in the second round in 2020

20240108_Kuznetsov
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have recalled defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Kuznetsov is expected to participate in today's morning skate, beginning at 10:30 a.m. MT, as the Flames prepare to host the Ottawa Senators.

