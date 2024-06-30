Flames Provide Qualifying Offers 

The Calgary Flames announced today that the following seven players have received qualifying offers from the club:
Adam Klapka (RW)
Yan Kuznetsov (D)
Nikita Okhotiuk (D)
Jakob Pelletier (LW)
Cole Schwindt (C)
Ilya Solovyov (D)
Dustin Wolf (G)
