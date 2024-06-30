Flames Provide Qualifying Offers 

Seven players receive offers from club

The Calgary Flames announced today that the following seven players have received qualifying offers from the club:

Adam Klapka (RW)

Yan Kuznetsov (D)

Nikita Okhotiuk (D)

Jakob Pelletier (LW)

Cole Schwindt (C)

Ilya Solovyov (D)

Dustin Wolf (G)

