Kad-illac Ranch

The visitors struck first, going ahead 3:18 into proceedings on an Eeli Tolvanen shot from the right side.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a golden opportunity to extend the visitors’ lead on a breakaway four minutes later after he was sprung in alone, but Flames starter Dan Vladar stayed with the shooter all the way, coolly catching Bjorkstrand’s effort.

Shortly after Vladar’s stop, Calgary answered back.

Ryan Lomberg found himself pinned to the left corner boards by a Seattle defender but somehow, someway, freed himself enough to zip a seeing-eye pass across the ice to a streaking Pachal in the right circle.

Pachal wasted no time after accepting the disc, firing it into the top corner for his second goal in as many games.