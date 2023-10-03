Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Clark Bishop (C)

Colton Poolman (D)

Oscar Dansk (G)

Ben Jones (C)

Brady Lyle (D)

Yan Kuznetsov (D)

Additionally, the Calgary Wranglers have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a standard AHL player contract.

The Flames now have 35 players remaining in training camp, with three goalies, 11 defencemen, and 21 forwards. They are back in preseason action on Wednesday when they travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers at 7:00 p.m. MT. CalgaryFlames.com will carry the stream while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast.