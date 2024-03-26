'Close Isn’t Good Enough' 

Flames looking to ignite offence in Chicago

By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

CHICAGO - The effort has been there, but now it’s time to turn that into results.

After dropping a pair of tightly contested games, the Flames are looking to right the ship in Chicago tonight in what will be the first time they’ll match-up against Connor Bedard.

In the setbacks to Vancouver and Buffalo over the weekend, the compete was a highlight as at times in both games, the Flames were controlling the pace and generating plenty of chances but just couldn’t finish.

That's a pattern they are motivated to break.

“That’s an important thing, it’s one thing to say ‘hey yeah it’s close and good on that’ but close isn’t good enough,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “It’s like horseshoes, we have to find a way to turn those into wins and that’s the push we have with our guys right now. We’re in those games and you expect to have that every night we’re playing but we have to find a way to do things the right way to allow us to get wins.

“If it’s playing with the puck, making sure coverage is the way it should be or finishing when you have that opportunity, those are keys things for us.”

"We have to find a way to turn those into wins"

With a stretch that will see them play five games in eight days come Saturday, the current three games in four days with travel will put them to the test.

In times like this, it’s no secret that having all four lines and three defensive pairings rolling is vital.

“That’s when we’re at our best, when we have everyone contributing,” Huska said. “When you get in stretches when you are playing a lot of hockey, I think players like those stretches because it means its less practice time and more game time. They get to go out and just play.

“In order for our team to be successful we need to rely on not just one or two people it’s our whole team and they have to be going. It’s a great challenge for us to get going again tonight.”

Headed into the clash, the Blackhawks own the third-worst goals against in the league, but that doesn’t mean that the Flames are overlooking their opponents.

After all, the season series is knotted up at one apiece and last meeting saw the Flames squeak out a 1-0 decision back on Jan. 27 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“They’re an upcoming team and have some good skilled players so you can’t take them lighty,” Andrew Mangiapane said. “They are lower in the standings, so sometimes teams come in and play them lightly and you can’t do that.

“Any team in this league is a good team and you have to be ready to play every game. Be ready to compete because any team can win on any given night.”

"We were there, we were close"

