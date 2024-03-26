CHICAGO - The effort has been there, but now it’s time to turn that into results.

After dropping a pair of tightly contested games, the Flames are looking to right the ship in Chicago tonight in what will be the first time they’ll match-up against Connor Bedard.

In the setbacks to Vancouver and Buffalo over the weekend, the compete was a highlight as at times in both games, the Flames were controlling the pace and generating plenty of chances but just couldn’t finish.

That's a pattern they are motivated to break.

“That’s an important thing, it’s one thing to say ‘hey yeah it’s close and good on that’ but close isn’t good enough,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. “It’s like horseshoes, we have to find a way to turn those into wins and that’s the push we have with our guys right now. We’re in those games and you expect to have that every night we’re playing but we have to find a way to do things the right way to allow us to get wins.

“If it’s playing with the puck, making sure coverage is the way it should be or finishing when you have that opportunity, those are keys things for us.”