Say What - 'Put The Heat On Them'

What was said Tuesday morning as the Flames prepare to face the Blackhawks

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Andrew Mangiapane on last weekend, and tonight's contest:

"I think our last couple games, we were there, we were close, but I think it comes down to even finishing your chances, little things like that will cause the momentum to shift for us in those close games. I think it’s been good, we’ve got to keep building off it, Chicago’s an up-and-coming team, obviously, they’ve got some good, skilled players in their lineup so you can’t take ‘em lightly, we’ve got to go out there ready to play."

On capitalizing on opportunities:

"I think throughout the game, there’s multiple good kind of Grade A chances, myself included there; I think just for the whole team aspect, we’ve all got to kind of bear down and when you get that Grade A, just focus on putting it away. Obviously it’s easier said than done, but that’s just got to be our mindset coming into it."

"We were there, we were close"

Daniil Miromanov on playing at the United Center:

"It’s definitely a special building, so much history happened here with the Blackhawks, and everyone knows with the Bulls, what they did. This arena’s got amazing energy to it, the ice feels good, everything feels on point, just excited to play today. It’s a great day for hockey."

On the offensive mindset from the defencemen:

"Always there, been playing with Weegs lately, we take a lot of pride in defending well, being hard in the D-zone, in the corner and having a quick transition. Weegs is amazing offensively and I try to contribute as well, we try to shoot as much as we can, join the rush, help the guys out and get the extra man in the rush. It’s big, when you’re a forward you appreciate the extra man, the extra help so we try to be there for the guys, try to support, try to feed them with the puck and put the puck on net."

"It’s a great day for hockey"

Kevin Rooney on bearing down on chances:

"Obviously we’ve been really happy with the effort, just bearing down on our chances a little bit more. I mean, when you look at the chances for and the chances against over, probably, the last three (games), if you’d told us before those three games, we’d really like it. We gotta find a way to generate more offence, create a little bit more, and then just we’ve got to finish on our chances."

On facing the Blackhawks:

"They have a good track record against us over the last two years, they’re a team that plays really free, they have a lot of skill up front, and they can make you pay if you’re not smart with the puck at both blue lines. That’s probably where we’ve got to start here tonight, first 10 minutes we’ve got to put everything in and put the heat on them, I think things will open up for us and we’ll create some opportunities from there."

"I think things will open up for us"

Ryan Huska on facing the Blackhawks:

"The skill, for sure, they have good speed to their game, and we haven’t seen them with Bedard in the lineup, yet. Like we talk usually over the course of the year, it’s always about us. If we do a good job with our checking game, and we play tight as a team, we feel like we’re capable of winning games any night and this is no different for us; the challenge against this team is we don’t want to allow them to open us up, and use their skill and speed off the rush, so we have to be really good in that area."

On what it takes to close out close games:

"It’s one thing to say ‘hey, yeah, we’re close,’ and good on that, but close isn’t good enough, it’s the horseshoes, is that what they call it? We have to find a way to turn those into wins, and that’s the push that we have to have with our guys right now; when we’re in those games, and you expect them every night that we’re playing, you have to find a way to do things the right way to allow us to get wins. So if it’s playing with the puck, if it’s making sure your coverage is the way it should be, or finishing when you have that opportunity, those are key things for us."

"We have to find a way to turn those into wins"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks - 26.03.24

News Feed

'Close Isn’t Good Enough' 

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks - 26.03.24

Future Watch Update - 25.03.24

FlamesTV Podcast - Sabres Pull Away In Third

Flames Fall To Sabres

Say What - 'Close Game Til The End'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

'Lifetime Dream Of Mine'

Flames Sign Joni Jurmo

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames Doubled Up By Canucks

Say What - 'Fought Hard To The End'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

'There's A Chance'

Say What - 'He's Been Our Best Player'

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

'I’m Blessed For The Opportunity'

'Take Advantage Of It'