Say What - 'Put The Heat On Them'

Ryan Huska on facing the Blackhawks:

"The skill, for sure, they have good speed to their game, and we haven’t seen them with Bedard in the lineup, yet. Like we talk usually over the course of the year, it’s always about us. If we do a good job with our checking game, and we play tight as a team, we feel like we’re capable of winning games any night and this is no different for us; the challenge against this team is we don’t want to allow them to open us up, and use their skill and speed off the rush, so we have to be really good in that area."

On what it takes to close out close games:

"It’s one thing to say ‘hey, yeah, we’re close,’ and good on that, but close isn’t good enough, it’s the horseshoes, is that what they call it? We have to find a way to turn those into wins, and that’s the push that we have to have with our guys right now; when we’re in those games, and you expect them every night that we’re playing, you have to find a way to do things the right way to allow us to get wins. So if it’s playing with the puck, if it’s making sure your coverage is the way it should be, or finishing when you have that opportunity, those are key things for us."