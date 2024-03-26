Say What - 'Put The Heat On Them'

Andrew Mangiapane on last weekend, and tonight's contest:
"I think our last couple games, we were there, we were close, but I think it comes down to even finishing your chances, little things like that will cause the momentum to shift for us in those close games. I think it’s been good, we’ve got to keep building off it, Chicago’s an up-and-coming team, obviously, they’ve got some good, skilled players in their lineup so you can’t take ‘em lightly, we’ve got to go out there ready to play."
On capitalizing on opportunities:
"I think throughout the game, there’s multiple good kind of Grade A chances, myself included there; I think just for the whole team aspect, we’ve all got to kind of bear down and when you get that Grade A, just focus on putting it away. Obviously it’s easier said than done, but that’s just got to be our mindset coming into it."