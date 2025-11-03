Flames In The Community - 03.11.25

The Flames will be at several events and community appearances this week, beginning tomorrow when various players participate in fundraising events with Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation charitable partners.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS BREAKFAST WITH CHAMPIONS

Date:​​ Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Who: ​Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, Dustin Wolf, Adam Klapka, Ryan Lomberg, Lanny McDonald, Perry Berezan, and Jamie Macoun

Where: ​Scotiabank Saddledome – TELUS Club

Time: ​​7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

The Special Olympics Breakfast of Champions fundraiser brings community members together to raise funds for Special Olympics Calgary. Mikael Backlund has been ambassador for Special Olympics ambassador for more than 15 years and continues to support the planning of this event.

PREP LET'S TALK HOCKEY WITH CRAIG CONROY

Date:​​ Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Who: ​Craig Conroy, Morgan Frost, Zayne Parekh, MacKenzie Weegar, Colin Patterson, and Brendan Mikkelson

Where: ​TELUS Club

Time: ​​5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The fundraiser chaired by Flames general manager, Craig Conroy will raise will support The PREP Society, a Calgary non-profit organization that provides therapy, education, and inclusion programs for individuals with Down syndrome. Since 1988, PREP has worked to remove barriers and build a community where individuals with Down syndrome can thrive. Flames players will participate in various panels starting at 6:45 p.m.

J & J POWERPLAY LAUNCH - JONATHAN HUBERDEAU AND JUSTIN KIRKLAND LAUNCH CHARITABLE PROGRAM

Date:​​ Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Who: ​Jonathan Huberdeau and Justin Kirkland

Where: ​Youth Centres of Calgary Ogden – 7400 23 Street SE, Calgary, AB

Time: ​​4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

J & J Powerplay will support efforts to address food insecurity among Calgary’s youth through focused initiatives at The Youth Centres of Calgary locations in Forest Lawn and Ogden. These centres are built on empowerment, providing safe spaces and breaking cycles of poverty — offering young people not just activities, but a genuine community of support.

The Youth Centres provide nutritious snacks and meals, homework help, art and music programs, sports equipment, and mentoring in a warm, supervised environment. Huberdeau and Kirkland will help meet the centres’ most pressing need — combating food insecurity — through financial contributions matched by the Calgary Flames Foundation, as well as through regular visits and ongoing engagement with the youth.

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Calgary Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $65 million to southern Alberta charities.